Olympian Amanda Kessel joining Penguins for one-year fellowship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins are getting yet another Kessel.

The three-time Olympic medalist Amanda Kessel is joining the organization for a one-year fellowship.

Kessel will become an inaugural participant in what is being called the Penguins' Executive Management Program, which will focus on giving women and minorities exposure in the NHL and hockey front offices.

She will rotate through the Penguins' production, hockey operations, marketing, and other departments.

"I am excited to learn from one of the best franchises in professional sports," said Kessel. "The Penguins presented me with the opportunity to use my experience and love for hockey in a whole new capacity and I look forward to making the most of this program."

The 30-year-old Kessel is a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in sports management and has had a successful playing career - winning the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top female college player in the country, and also has won two silver medals and one gold medal with the United States Olympic Team.

Penguins' CEO David Morehouse said he hopes that other NHL teams will follow their suit.

Amanda's brother, Phil, played for the Penguins between 2019 and 2019, winning the Stanley Cup with the club in 2016 and 2017.