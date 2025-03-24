With allergy season starting earlier and lasting longer, Pittsburgh doctors share their tips

If it feels like you have to grab the antihistamines and nasal sprays earlier than in years past, you're correct. Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer.

The data shows that over the past three decades, pollen nationwide has been up 21%. It's not expected to go down anytime soon. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 5 children have seasonal allergies.

"I think we definitely see more people developing this now. I think it's largely because of the volume, like how much pollen there is now," AHN clinical allergist Dr. Ali Ayyash said.

Health experts said warmer weather means plants pump out more pollen. More pollen means a longer window for allergies.

"It tends to be getting warmer sooner than it used to, so we are starting to see a higher prevalence of pollen and allergens sooner than usual," UPMC family doctor Dr. Raquel Zemtsov said.

Of the 100 most populated metros, Pittsburgh comes in at 63 for most challenging places to live with pollen allergies. The AAFA's report put Wichita, Kansas, as the worst and Boston as the best. One reason for pollen challenges around Pittsburgh is the wet weather.

"What that yields is more mold. Dead leaves will harbor mold, dead grass, different wooded areas," Dr. Ayyash said over Zoom.

Tips for battling allergies

Allergy symptoms can become more severe, so if you are suffering, doctors recommend finding out what you are allergic to. Then stay away from it, move to medication or try allergy shots. Taking medicine the correct way can make an impact. Make sure sprays go to the outside of your nostril, not just straight up your nose.

"And that's because the parts of your nose that make it hard to breathe, that get swollen, tend to be on the outside. The inside is not what swells," Dr. Zemtsov said.

For inhalers, make sure you exhale, slowly breathe in and hold your breath for about 10 seconds to get the full impact. As we see fewer days with frost, it's expected we will see longer allergy seasons here for the long term.