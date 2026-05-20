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Allegiant Air announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Ft. Lauderdale

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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As travelers across the country look for low-cost flights following the shuttering of Spirit Airlines, one airline is stepping in to fill the void in the Pittsburgh area. 

Earlier this week, Allegiant Air announced it will be offering nonstop flights between Pittsburgh International Airport and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning on October 2. The flights will operate all year, three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. 

Between October 2 and 16, travelers will have the chance to purchase a special introductory fare starting at $59. 

"We're excited to announce these new routes and believe it is an important time for Allegiant to increase travel options in these markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our mission is to offer service where it is needed most, and these additions ensure that affordable fares can remain available to consumers despite industry changes."

Alleigant's offering at PIT now joins the nonstop service offered by JetBlue and Southwest. 

In a news release from PIT, they said they are still monitoring how other airlines respond to the Spirit shutdown while "continually partnering with all airlines to ensure its air service portfolio is maximized for the region." 

Spirit was formerly the carrier between PIT and Fort Lauderdale, and now Allegiant Air will fill the void. 

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