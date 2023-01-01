Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family.

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.

ahn-new-years-baby-kdka.png
KDKA

Little Braxton now holds the distinction of being AHN's first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area, according to an Allegheny Health Network press release.

As part of this special delivery, the family will receive one year of free diapers thanks to the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank and a birthday gift basket with comfort items filled by AHN caregivers, the press release added.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 6:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.