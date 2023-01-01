Allegheny Health Network welcomes first baby of 2023 at Jefferson Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Bethel Park couple rang in the new year with a brand-new addition to their family.

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch, at 2:02 a.m. on January 1, 2023, at Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson hospital. Braxton came in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and a little over 20 inches long.

KDKA

Little Braxton now holds the distinction of being AHN's first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area, according to an Allegheny Health Network press release.

As part of this special delivery, the family will receive one year of free diapers thanks to the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank and a birthday gift basket with comfort items filled by AHN caregivers, the press release added.