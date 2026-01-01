Allegheny Health Network, UPMC hospitals welcome first babies of 2026

Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital and UPMC's Magee-Womens Hospital welcomed some of 2026's first babies born in the Pittsburgh area.

Rachel and Tyler Solis of Irwin welcomed a healthy baby girl, Marina Solis, at 12:19 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Marina is AHN's first baby born in the new year. She came in at 7 pounds. 14 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

The Solis family will receive one year of free diapers thanks to the Western PA Diaper Bank.

The first UPMC baby of 2026, Hellena, was born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital at 12:16 a.m. Hellena weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is 20 inches long.

Parents Fernando and Camila are from Westview.