Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny Health Network, UPMC hospitals welcome first babies of 2026

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital and UPMC's Magee-Womens Hospital welcomed some of 2026's first babies born in the Pittsburgh area.

Rachel and Tyler Solis of Irwin welcomed a healthy baby girl, Marina Solis, at 12:19 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. 

Marina is AHN's first baby born in the new year. She came in at 7 pounds. 14 ounces, and is 20 inches long. 

The Solis family will receive one year of free diapers thanks to the Western PA Diaper Bank.

The first UPMC baby of 2026, Hellena, was born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital at 12:16 a.m. Hellena weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and is 20 inches long. 

Parents Fernando and Camila are from Westview.

photo-credit.jpg
Marina Solis (left) and Hellena (right) were the first babies born at their respective hospitals in 2026. Photo Credits: Allegheny Health Network's Forbes Hospital and UPMC's Magee-Womens Hospital

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue