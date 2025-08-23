AHN hosts free respiratory screening event as part of "Huddle 4 Health" initiative

Allegheny Health Network is teaming up with local youth football associations to put lung health at the top of mind as the new season begins for many players.

"Huddle 4 Health" is a new initiative offering free COPD testing for adults and asthma screenings for kids, with an event on Saturday held at Duquesne Field.

"It's basically us reaching into the community, bringing physicians to the community so we can find patients who are at risk for breathing disorders, screen them and support them, as everyone deserves to breathe better," said Dr. Adeel Nasrullah of Allegheny Health Network. "We are here for the community. We are here to pay back."

Saturday's event is just one of many the initiative plans to host this fall.