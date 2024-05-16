Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny General Hospital, SEIU reportedly reach tentative agreement for service workers

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

AHN, SEIU reach tentative agreement
AHN, SEIU reach tentative agreement 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny General Hospital has reportedly reached a tentative agreement with the union that covers about 1,000 clerical and service workers at the hospital. 

The hospital and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania have been going back and forth in negotiations for about five weeks. 

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, the union is expected to vote on ratifying the contract on Friday. 

The union was looking for wages to start at more than $20 an hour. 

In January, Allegheny General Hospital announced plans to raise its minimum wage to $17 an hour. 

Details on the tentative agreement have not been released at this time. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Patrick Damp

Patrick is a Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV and studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before working in news, he worked in professional hockey communications and public relations.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 7:58 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.