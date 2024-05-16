Allegheny General Hospital, SEIU reportedly reach tentative agreement for service workers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny General Hospital has reportedly reached a tentative agreement with the union that covers about 1,000 clerical and service workers at the hospital.

The hospital and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania have been going back and forth in negotiations for about five weeks.

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, the union is expected to vote on ratifying the contract on Friday.

The union was looking for wages to start at more than $20 an hour.

In January, Allegheny General Hospital announced plans to raise its minimum wage to $17 an hour.

Details on the tentative agreement have not been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details