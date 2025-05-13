Major renovation and expansion project underway at Allegheny General Hospital's emergency department

A $43 million project is underway that will renovate and expand Allegheny General Hospital's emergency department.

Allegheny Health Network announced the project, worth $43 million and consisting of 36,000 square feet, is expected to be complete by the end of 2027.

Allegheny General Hospital President Dr. Imran Qadeer said the new facility will be state-of-the-art and will "enable AGH's caregivers to provide the highest level of care to all patients who come through the emergency department's doors."

Last year, Highmark Health and AHN said they were making a brand-new $1 billion investment in their flagship academic medical center, including the new emergency department.

AHN says the new emergency department will have 57 treatments rooms with 48 patient beds and open sight lines that will help maximize efficiency for both care and for patient safety.

"At AGH, we are committed to providing exceptional care and services for every emergency health need, and this new facility will greatly expand our capacity to do so," Dr. Qadeer said. "It will be a facility that better accommodates the growing demand for emergency services and empowers one of the best emergency medicine teams in the country to excel in meeting that demand."

AHN says the expansion and renovation work will be done in five different stages so that patient care is minimally disrupted.

The first phase, focused on a new waiting area and a space for patients waiting for test results is expected to be completed by this fall.

The second phase of construction will include relocations the trauma and resuscitation rooms and six trauma bays will be equipped with expanded technology and will be able to be converted into negative pressure rooms.

AHN didn't detail the third, fourth, or fifth phases of the project.