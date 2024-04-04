Highmark and Allegheny Health Network announce $1 billion investment in Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network have announced they are making a brand-new $1 billion investment for their flagship academic medical center.

It will go to Allegheny General Hospital's campus.

The plan includes building a new patient tower for the cardiovascular tower as well as a new emergency department.

"Creating high-quality patient experiences and outcomes, and equitable access, through personalized care models designed to promote wellness and address health needs, is our goal at AHN," said Jim Benedict, president, of AHN. "Our system, and its facilities and programs, are the essence of Living Health and the commitment we have made to improving health care quality and affordability in the communities we serve. Today's exciting announcement about the future of AGH is another partnering step in that journey with Highmark Health and in the continuing evolution and growth of our network as an unsurpassed source of comfort, healing, and wellness."

Along with the new ED and cardiovascular tower, as part of a 10-year transformation plan which includes other construction and renovation projects that will extend the Living Health model championed by AHN and Highmark.

The construction of the new cardiovascular tower is expected to begin in early 2025 and they plan to have the facility opened by 2030. It's expected to have more than 100 inpatient beds, a dedicated cardiovascular intensive care unit, physician's offices, and other amenities.

"It will be a magnificent structure that complements the world-class team working within its walls and one that will attract patients and leading clinicians from around the world," said Dr. Stephen Bailey.

The construction will take place in a phased process in order to minimize disruptions at the hospital.