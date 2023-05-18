Allegheny County to end COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for new hires and employees, as well as its COVID-19 leave that was implemented at the start of the pandemic.

Allegheny County executive Rich Fitzgerald announced this new mandate following the federal health emergency ending last week.

"At the height of the pandemic, it was important to keep our fellow employees and the public we serve safe by having our employees vaccinated. While we still encourage people to protect themselves against COVID, the lifting of the emergency by the federal governments suggests to us to be consistent," he said.

The COVID-19 vaccine requirement was implemented in September of 2021. It outlined that any new hire, as well as employees with the county, needed the vaccine as a condition of employment.

Fitzgerald also announced that COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be covered at no cost to county employees under their existing health care plans.

For more information, you can follow this link.