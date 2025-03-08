K9 Woody retires from Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

K9 Woody is retiring after eight years with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

A Belgian Malinois-Shepherd mix, Woody joined the force with Deputy Eric Quatman in 2017.

"Over the past eight years, Woody's value to the office cannot be overstated, taking part in numerous fugitive squad arrests, and using his elite training to sniff out weapons that were discarded following their use in violent crimes," a press release from the sheriff's office said.

K9 Woody Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office also highlighted Woody's contributions to the department's community outreach efforts, adding that over his career, Woody met "thousands of residents," where the love and affection were always mutual.

"I am extremely grateful for and proud of the body of work Woody put together over his career," said Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus. "He and Eric have been a perfect match and Woody's contributions to the safety of the residents of this county are too numerous to mention."

The department wished Woody well as he transitioned into the next chapter of his life, filled with treats, naps, and plenty of play time.