Suspect wanted in high-speed chase arrested thanks to help from thermal cameras

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office used a drone with a thermal camera to help identify and catch a suspect wanted on eight outstanding warrants.

Brandon Wheeler was taken into custody after he led police on a high-speed chase back in June.

The chase ended after he crashed into another vehicle and then proceeded to take off on foot.

This week, detectives were tipped off that he was at an apartment in Harrison Township.

Detectives went to the apartment on Freeport Road and announced their presence, after not getting a response they forced their way in and Wheeler attempted to escape out of a back window.

He was confronted on the outside of the building and detectives used a taser, but Wheeler continued to flee.

They were ultimately able to take him into custody after he tried to escape in a vehicle but with help from the thermal camera, they were able to locate him hiding behind a tree near a creek.

He is now facing charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, and flight to avoid apprehension along with the six active warrants.