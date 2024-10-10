Allegheny County Sheriff's Office bloodhound K9 helps track down dementia patient that wandered away from care facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bloodhound K9 from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office helped track down a dementia patient that wandered away from a care facility in Indiana Township.

The Sheriff's Office says that their bloodhound K9 Ranger and Deputy Jeff Belback were called on Wednesday to help find a patient with dementia who had wandered away from the facility located along Hart's Run Road.

Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus and our staff giving another shoutout to K9 Ranger and Deputy Jeff Belback for another job well... Posted by Allegheny County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 9, 2024

When they arrived in the area, K9 Ranger picked up a scent by sniffing a blanket from the care facility and was able to track the patient along Hart's Run Road onto Dorseyville Road and onto Glen David Drive in O'Hara Township.

Police from Indiana Township and O'Hara Township located the patient a short time later along Fox Hall Drive.

The patient was unharmed.