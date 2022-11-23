Allegheny County Sheriffs arrest two men on weapons charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men on weapons charges during a traffic stop.

According to Sheriff Kevin Kraus, deputies pulled over a vehicle after the driver failed to stop at two stop signs in Hazelwood.

The driver had claimed to be a ride-share driver and gave consent for officers to search the vehicle.

One of the passengers, 21-year-old, Dijuan Taylor tried to run from deputies during the stop and a gun fell from his possession onto the street.

He had several warrants out for his arrest, including one for a robbery in September.

"There's a lot of guns out there with extended magazines and other customizations and certainly when they're deemed illegal, we want to do everything we can to get them out of the hands of criminals and we did so last night," Kraus said.

Another passenger, 20-year-old Preston Hemingway also claimed he had a gun and should go to jail.

Officers did find a gun on Hemingway.

Neither of the two suspects had concealed carry permits.