4 from Allegheny County headed to National Marbles Championship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four kids from Allegheny County are headed to the National Marbles Championship this weekend in New Jersey.

Keeleigh Knight, Emilie Lepic, Connor Hyde and Ki Scott will compete at the championship on Sunday in Wildwood. The 100-year-old tournament is the longest-running kids' tournament in the country, and more 1,200 games are played over the four-day event.

Knight and Hyde won the girls and boys divisions, respectively, at the 2023 County Marbles Tournament. Lepic and Scott finished second at the event.

The Allegheny County Marbles Program is free for anyone 14 and under