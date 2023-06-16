Watch CBS News
Local News

4 from Allegheny County headed to National Marbles Championship

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: June 15, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: June 15, 2023 02:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four kids from Allegheny County are headed to the National Marbles Championship this weekend in New Jersey.

Keeleigh Knight, Emilie Lepic, Connor Hyde and Ki Scott will compete at the championship on Sunday in Wildwood. The 100-year-old tournament is the longest-running kids' tournament in the country, and more 1,200 games are played over the four-day event.

Knight and Hyde won the girls and boys divisions, respectively, at the 2023 County Marbles Tournament. Lepic and Scott finished second at the event. 

The Allegheny County Marbles Program is free for anyone 14 and under 

First published on June 15, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.