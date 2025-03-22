Allegheny County police searching for second suspect connected to vehicle break-ins at White Oak Park

Allegheny County police are searching for a second suspect allegedly connected to multiple vehicle break-ins at White Oak Park.

On March 11 and 12, county police received reports of items stolen from vehicles at White Oak Park. Police later determined both incidents took place on March 10.

The victims reported missing items, including wallets, and saw fraudulent purchases on their credit cards. According to a news release from county police, detectives determined that the suspects attempted to purchase more than $10,000 worth of items.

Detectives identified the suspects as 26-year-old Matias Montes-Vega and 26-year-old Angelo Nanculeo. Both men were previously known to the Allegheny County Police Department and other departments in the Pittsburgh area.

On March 11, the Upper St. Clair and Peters Township police departments conducted a traffic stop on Montes-Vega. Montes-Vega's vehicle was previously linked to suspected vehicle break-ins in the Pittsburgh region and Louisville, Kentucky, in 2024.

Montes-Vega is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. County police are attempting to locate Nanculeo, seen in the photo below.

Allegheny County police are searching for 26-year-old Angelo Nanculeo. Allegheny County Police Department

Montes-Vega and Nanculeo face multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, access device fraud, and criminal conspiracy.

Police remind residents to protect their belongings and advise against keeping valuables in vehicles. They add that thieves target public places and will break into locked vehicles.