Allegheny County police investigating shooting in McKeesport

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the hand and abdomen.

County police's homicide unit responded to a request for assistance in McKeesport just before 2:45 a.m. Sunday, after McKeesport police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of White Street.

First responders found evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim. A short time later, the victim arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle, according to a media release from county police.

The victim was shot in the hand and abdomen and is in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.