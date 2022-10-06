Police searching for missing 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, last seen in August
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a Tarentum woman who was last seen over a month ago.
Allegheny County police said Brackenridge police asked them last Thursday to assist with finding 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, who hasn't been seen since Aug. 28.
County police said she's known to frequent the Brackenridge and Tarentum areas.
She's described as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen her or has information about her is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.
