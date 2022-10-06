Watch CBS News
Police searching for missing 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, last seen in August

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are asking for help finding a Tarentum woman who was last seen over a month ago.

Allegheny County police said Brackenridge police asked them last Thursday to assist with finding 43-year-old Tonya Sadecky, who hasn't been seen since Aug. 28.

kdka-tonya-sadecky.png
Allegheny County police are asking for help finding missing 43-year-old  Tonya Sadecky, who was last seen in the Brackenridge area more than a month ago. (Photo provided by Allegheny County police)

County police said she's known to frequent the Brackenridge and Tarentum areas. 

She's described as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 2:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

