Allegheny County police investigating shooting in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK BOROUGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police is investigating a shooting in the Turtle Creek area that took place late Sunday night.

According to police, at approximately 11:20 p.m., a male was reportedly shot in the leg in the 300 block of Clungston Ave. He was transported in serious, but stable condition, to a hospital. 

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.    

First published on July 24, 2023 / 9:58 AM

