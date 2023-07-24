Allegheny County police investigating shooting in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK BOROUGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police is investigating a shooting in the Turtle Creek area that took place late Sunday night.

According to police, at approximately 11:20 p.m., a male was reportedly shot in the leg in the 300 block of Clungston Ave. He was transported in serious, but stable condition, to a hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.