Annual Allegheny County police holiday distribution event takes place at Monroeville Mall

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police departments from all across Allegheny County were spreading some Christmas cheer at the Monroeville Mall on Sunday for their annual Stuff-A-Store distribution event.

"Here's another successful year. So many kids in your communities are going to be happy when you hand them a gift."

What was started by former homicide detective Jimmy Cvetic more than 35 years ago has now grown, helping families in need across the region this holiday season.

At today's distribution event, officers from different police departments picked up toys collected throughout the year to bring back to their communities and give to those who need a little bit more assistance this time of year.

Organizers KDKA-TV spoke with say it's important to see the communities and those hired to protect and serve come together in the name of the holiday season.

"A lot of the police departments, they went to community groups, they went to churches, they went to daycare centers, and they got lists, and we filled those lists at stuff a store," said Maurita Bryant, retired assistant superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department.

"I like to say it's spreading the love; it's spreading all of the good that we do throughout the year," Gloria Sztukowski said. Sztukowski serves as the executive director of the Western Pa. Police Athletic League.

"Officers often see families that are in need. This is our opportunity to help provide a little nicer Christmas for those families," said Christopher Kearns, superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department.

"It's kids, cops, and community together. So, it's those three elements, we bring that all together and pass on the holiday cheer," said Bobbi Bertalan, community relations official for the police department.

Toys for Pittsburgh Tikes also helped with the collection and distribution of the toys, all in the name of building a stronger community.