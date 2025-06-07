Allegheny County police apprehend wanted man in Crafton

Allegheny County police have apprehended a wanted man after a SWAT situation in Crafton on Saturday.

The department's SWAT unit was deployed just after 4 p.m. to assist Crafton police after a man with multiple felony warrants was believed to be inside an apartment on Parkview Street.

Responding officers were able to confirm a man was inside the apartment complex and was refusing to exit the building. After running out of the back door of the building, officers used less lethal munitions before deploying a taser to subdue the suspect and take him into custody.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Richard Graham, was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Graham was not the initial suspect Crafton police were searching for, however, Graham was found to have multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest in Pennsylvania and California.

In addition to the warrants, county police say Graham is facing multiple charges, including escape and resisting arrest.