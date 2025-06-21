12-year-old Allegheny County native crowned queen of marbles at annual National Marbles Tournament

Elise Peterson, a 12-year-old Allegheny County native, was recently crowned the queen of marbles at the 102nd National Marbles Tournament in Wildwoods, New Jersey.

After four days of competition involving over 50 players and 1,200 total games played, the king and queen grand champions were announced on June 19.

The Wildwood Marbles Tournament was founded in 1922. The event features four days of matches, "showcasing the skills and strategies of some of the nation's most talented marble players," per an accompanying press release.

"The tournament has long been cherished as a testament to the enduring nature of friendly competition and the artistry of the game of marbles while fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship, and a deep appreciation for the game's rich history," the press release added.

The "Mibsters," as the players are described, are male and female marble players between the ages of 8 and 14 who qualified for the competition by winning local tournaments throughout the country.

Players often competed for national honors, college scholarships, and other prizes during the tournament.

The tournament will return for its 103rd year, from June 15 through June 18, 2026, where a new king and queen will be crowned.

How are games played?

The game played during the tournament, "Ringer," begins by placing 13 marbles in the form of an "X" in a 10-foot circle, with players then alternating shots to knock marbles out of the ring. The winner is the individual who is first to shoot seven marbles out of the ring.