Allegheny County Jail corrections officer fired over racist video

Allegheny County Correctional Officer Brian Davis has been fired after he appeared in a video showing him using racial slurs, county officials confirmed on Thursday.

Davis' firing came less than a month after he was suspended. In the video, he used the N-word while holding a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that says "[N-word] beater."

Now, Allegheny County Jail officials are also looking into other complaints about Davis made by inmates, Warden Trevor Wingard said.

"It needed to happen," Allegheny County Council and Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board Member Bethany Hallam said of the firing. "It was a sense of relief that finally we're seeing some accountability for the people who are abusing the incarcerated individuals on a regular basis."

She's spent time behind bars. It's part of what fuels her passion for the topic.

"In the past, we have seen horrible displays of racism, misogyny, and nothing had happened in the past," Hallam said.

But this time, she said something did happen. Hallam sees it as part of a positive trend at the jail.

"I think for the first time, when you have a county executive and a warden and a jail administration and a jail oversight board who also clearly want the same thing, which is the jail to be the least toxic, actually rehabilitative place that it can be, they move so quickly," Hallam said.

She was surprised by how quickly Davis was fired after the video came to light.

"It's not becoming of someone anywhere to be using racial slurs, but especially someone who is responsible for keeping folks safe in a carceral setting, especially like the Allegheny County Jail, where a disproportionate number of folks in the jail are Black, are Black men, and is he using that word against them?" Hallam said.

KDKA reached out to the union representing correctional officers to see if it is appealing the decision, but KDKA did not hear back on Thursday night.