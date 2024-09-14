County police investigate death of inmate at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An inmate at the Allegheny County Jail died on Saturday morning, according to information provided by Acting Warden Shane T. Dady.

According to the warden, the woman was brought into the jail on Friday on a felony possession charge and on Saturday morning while in the intake department suffered what was described as a "medical incident."

"We offer our condolences to the deceased and their family," Acting Warden Dady said. "We have invested time and effort to assess our processes in intake and throughout the facility to identify and provide care to those who are most vulnerable. We will continue striving to provide the best possible care to our residents."

A medical emergency was called around 7:30 a.m. and healthcare staff and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

The woman was pronounced dead at 7:56 a.m.

Allegheny County Police are now investigating the death.

The jail said that the woman's identity and cause of death will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.