Inmate at Allegheny County Jail dies, county police investigating

An inmate has died at the Allegheny County Jail.

According to the county, a 38-year-old man died on Saturday afternoon. Just after 2:30 p.m., jail staff called a medical emergency, and the healthcare workers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics were able to get to the inmate.

The man was pronounced dead at 3:13 p.m.

Allegheny County Police were notified, and now an investigation will be conducted.

The family of the inmate was notified of his death.

The identity of the inmate and the cause of death were not made available.

It's the second inmate death this year at Allegheny County Jail. Earlier this year, a 55-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell.

The man was later identified as Mark Schwartz, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.