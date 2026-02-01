55-year-old inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail, officials say

A 55-year-old man incarcerated at the Allegheny County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning and later pronounced dead, officials said.

Warden Trevor Wingard said the man was discovered by correctional staff at about 7:37 a.m. A medical emergency was declared, and jail medical personnel performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

He was pronounced dead at 8:07 a.m., per a media release from the jail. The man's family has been notified.

The man had been booked into the jail on Aug. 2, 2025, on charges of simple assault and harassment, Wingard said.

An internal review will be conducted, and Allegheny County police have also been notified and are investigating.

The man's identity, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.