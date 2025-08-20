Allegheny County Jail corrections officers want to bring back leg shackles for hospital transport

Corrections officers at Allegheny County Jail want to bring back leg shackles for hospital transport

The correctional officers' union at the Allegheny County Jail wants to reinstate leg shackles for hospital transports.

"We've had officers kicked in the head trying to restrain somebody. They've suffered concussions, and we're making these tackles right in the emergency room, right around the general public," said Brian Englert, president of the union representing corrections officers. "This is mainly for public safety."

Englert has gathered more than 500 signatures from county residents so the Allegheny County Council could bring back the restraints.

"We've had 14 attempted escapes over the last 16 months," Englert said. "One person was twice in the same day."

KDKA's Mamie Bah asked Englert, "What do you say to people who say this is a human rights issue?"

"There's 62 county jails in Pennsylvania," he said. "We are the second largest; we are the only ones not allowed to use leg shackles."

It wasn't always like this. In 2021, Allegheny County residents voted on a measure applying only to jail guards to get rid of the shackles under the solitary confinement initiative; nearly 70% voted in favor.

"I've heard from some voters that they didn't fully understand what they were voting for," Allegheny County Council President Patrick Catena said.

Catena said the petition has to go through a legal review before coming before the council. The councilman said they are exploring different options, including letting the sheriff's office take over transports, but it comes down to taxpayer dollars.

"If we're talking about public safety and we're talking about putting people at risk, I believe that would come first and foremost," Catena said.

Bah questioned, "Why not just put it back in the hands of voters?"

"Honestly, I don't have an answer to that question," Catena said.

After the legal review, the council will have 60 days to act. The correctional officers' union says it is no different than the other agencies.

"When people are brought into the facilities, whether by police or constables, they are wearing leg shackles, sometimes. When they leave to go to court, even in the courtroom, they sit in the bullpen for hours wearing leg shackles. So, we are the only agency in Pennsylvania not allowed to use them," Englert said.