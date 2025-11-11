Allegheny County ice rinks not opening until Dec. 20 due to state budget impasse

Allegheny County's ice skating rinks are opening later than usual this year, with officials blaming the state budget impasse.

The North and South Park ice rinks will open on Saturday, Dec. 20, weather permitting. It's about a month later than usual; last year, the ice rinks opened on Nov. 24.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this new opening date may cause, and we thank you for your understanding. We look forward to seeing everyone back out on the ice soon!" Allegheny County Parks posted on Facebook.

Allegheny County spokesperson Abigail Gardner explained that the decision to delay the opening is part of the county's spending freeze due to the state budget impasse.

"We had to make some choices on seasonal employees to preserve cash," Gardner said in a statement. "We look forward to opening in December for the winter season and hope the state passes the budget as soon as possible so the County can be reimbursed for the more than $150 million we have spent and are due."

The state is currently prohibited from making any payments because lawmakers have yet to pass a budget, which was due on June 30. As a result, Allegheny County announced a hiring and spending freeze in September.

The parks department said that anyone who has registered for programs or has rentals before Dec. 20 will receive information about what will happen next.

The ice rinks will remain open through the season, which usually ends mid-March if the weather allows.