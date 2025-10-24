Hartwood Acres Mansion cancels some programs amid state budget impasse

The holidays won't be the same this year at Hartwood Acres Mansion in Allegheny County. There won't be any special programs or decorations inside as a result of the state budget impasse.

These days, Jeff Montgomery, of Sarver, comes to Hartwood Acres Park to go mountain biking. But as a kid, he remembers driving through to see the lights during the holidays.

"It's a magical time," Montgomery said.

While the park stopped doing that more than 10 years ago, it's continued its traditions indoors.

"It would be a disappointment if they would get rid of it," Montgomery said. "I feel like there would be a piece missing for sure."

But this year, that's the case. Allegheny County pays for the park, plus it's paying for much more than it usually does because the state budget is several months late, and now the federal government is shut down.

"The county also, right now, has to front well over $100 million of things that the state or the federal government would normally be paying us for, and they're not," said Abigail Gardner, communications director for the county.

Gardner said the county does not want to furlough employees or stop critical public services, so in September, it announced a hiring and spending freeze.

"We asked all of our department directors to look at their expenses for the rest of the year and see what they could tighten their belt on and be really responsible while we wait for the state budget," Gardner said.

This meant cutting the seasonal programming and decorations inside the mansion.

"We hope that people understand there are real tradeoffs that have to happen, and if the state and federal governments could pass their budgets, that would really help," Gardner said.

While there may be more changes over the holidays, Montgomery, like other families, understands it's an unfortunate situation.

"This could just be a one-time year, the 2025 situation, and then they revert back to what they used to do," Montgomery said.

There will be other opportunities to celebrate the holidays at the parks. Gardner said right now there are still plans for the light show at North Park. It just may be modified.