Seven Pittsburgh neighborhoods to be treated after ACHD finds additional West Nile Virus in mosquito samples

Patrick Damp
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
The Allegheny County Health Department announced on Friday morning that additional mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus. 

As a result, the department will be treating seven Pittsburgh neighborhoods on Monday for mosquitoes, and they include Bloomfield, Garfield, The Hill District, Lawrenceville, Stanton Heights, and Morningside. 

"Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn," said Allegheny County Health Department Vector Control Specialist Nicholas Baldauf. "To deter mosquito bites, we encourage people to use insect repellent on exposed skin or to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite."

The health department will be using a pesticide known as Zenivex E20, and it's considered to be one of the safest insecticides. 

Beginning on Monday, August 18, from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m., crews will use a truck-mounted sprayer to lower the mosquito population and to minimize the risk of human contact. 

If weather does not permit, the spraying will be delayed until Tuesday, August 19. 

"Allegheny County residents play an important role when it comes to reducing the area's mosquito population," said Baldauf. "Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so residents should pay close attention to potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, corrugated piping, and clogged gutters."

West Nile Virus is spread to people through mosquito bites from infected mosquitoes. 

Most people who become infected with West Nile Virus do not feel sick; in fact, only one-in-five people will develop symptoms such as a headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash, and less than 1% of people develop serious illness. 

