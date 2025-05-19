Allegheny County Health Department treating stormwater catch basins for mosquitoes

The Allegheny County Health Department has begun treating stormwater catch basins in Pittsburgh and the boroughs of Bellevue, McKees Rocks, Millvale, Mount Oliver, and Wilkinsburg for mosquitoes.

"Catch basins are favorable breeding habitats for mosquitoes in urban environments," said ACHD Housing and Community Environment Vector Control Specialist Nick Baldauf. "The mosquitoes that breed in catch basins have the potential for spreading disease, such as West Nile Virus, to residents."

The treatments will take place from May 19-23 and June 2-6 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., but may be postponed due to heavy rains.

The health department will treat approximately 14,000 catch basins throughout these areas because of a history of West Nile activity in previous years.

The product being used, Altosid XR, is non-toxic to people, pets, plants, and other aquatic life, per a press release from the health department. Small blocks of the product will be deposited in the catch basins, and treated basins will be marked with bright green paint.

The larvicide will help limit the number of adult mosquitoes that potentially transmit diseases to people and pets.

"Residents can greatly reduce the mosquito population by eliminating and treating potential breeding sites on their properties," said Baldauf. "Mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half inch of stagnant water, so be sure to pay close attention to potential breeding sites like water in tires, tarps, unused swimming pools, corrugated piping, buckets, and clogged gutters."

To report potential mosquito breeding sites, contact the Health Department's Housing and Community Environment Program by calling 412-350-4046 or through its website.