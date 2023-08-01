Allegheny County to spray for mosquitoes Thursday as samples test positive for West Nile virus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department will be spraying for mosquitoes in some communities as samples continue to test positive for West Nile virus.

The health department will treat Garfield, Homewood, Point Breeze, Regent Square, Wilkinsburg and Edgewood on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Crews will use trucks to spray Zenivex E20, which isn't harmful to humans or pets, to lower the mosquito population and minimize the risk of human transmission.

The county's last human case of West Nile virus was reported in September of last year. Most people infected with the virus don't feel sick, the health department said. Only one in five people infected develop a fever and other symptoms like a headache, body aches and vomiting, and less than 1% become seriously ill.

Residents who believe they or someone they know has West Nile virus should consult a health care provider for evaluation and diagnosis.

Residents can report mosquito breeding sites and properties with stagnant water online or by calling 412-350-4046. More information on West Nile virus can be found on the CDC's website.