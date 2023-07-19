Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mosquitoes collected in parts of Allegheny County tested positive for West Nile virus, the health department announced on Wednesday.

The mosquitoes were collected in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover and South Side Slopes neighborhoods and the borough of Mt. Oliver, the Allegheny County Health Department said.

The county's last human case of West Nile virus was reported in September of last year. Most people infected with the virus don't feel sick, the health department said. Only one in five people infected develop a fever and other symptoms like a headache, body aches and vomiting, and less than 1% become seriously ill.

"Generally, mosquitos are most active around sunrise and sunset," Nicholas Baldauf, the health department's vector control coordinator, said in a news release. "Residents can deter mosquito bites by using insect repellent on exposed skin or choosing to wear long sleeves and pants. Both methods are incredibly effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite."

Residents who believe they or someone they know has West Nile virus should consult a health care provider for evaluation and diagnosis.

The health department said it will continue to set mosquito traps as part of its ongoing vector-based disease surveillance efforts. Residents can report mosquito breeding sites online or by calling 412-350-4046.

More information on West Nile virus can be found on the CDC's website.