Allegheny County reports 2nd human West Nile virus case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second human case of West Nile virus has been found in an Allegheny County resident.

The Allegheny County Health Department said the man in his 60s from Brighton Heights only experienced mild symptoms, was never hospitalized and has since recovered.

It's the county's second case of West Nile Virus this year after a Squirrel Hill woman was briefly hospitalized before recovering earlier this month.

The health department said more mosquito traps have been set up in the Brighton Heights area and the county has treated five targeted areas with a mosquito pesticide called Zenivex E20, which isn't harmful to humans or pets.

Between 70 to 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus don't develop symptoms, according to the CDC. About 20 percent will develop a fever with other symptoms like a headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Most people will recover on their own, though the health department said less than 1 percent will develop severe symptoms of neurological illness caused by inflammation.

The county health department told residents to protect themselves by removing standing water in yards, making sure open doors and windows have screens and using bug spray.