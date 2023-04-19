Allegheny County Health Department shuts down food truck with moss growing on tires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a food truck that was operating in Pittsburgh for multiple violations, including not returning to a commissary as evidenced by moss growing on deflated tires.

India on Wheels 2.0 was ordered to close after an inspection on Monday.

An inspector found cooked rice in a rice cooker that wasn't hot enough and a broken freezer holding butter at 50 degrees, according to the report.

The inspector also said the truck had an inoperable water system and the pump to operate a functional hand sink wasn't working. The operator told the inspector she dumps water on her hands to wash them.

The Health Department also said the truck hasn't been returning to the commissary as needed, which is a recurring violation. The inspector pointed to moss growing on the tires, weeds growing underneath the vehicle, severe pitting and corrosion on the brake rotors, deflated tires, a windshield blocked by cardboard and items piled up in the driver seat blocking the steering wheel.

According to the Health Department's website, mobile vendors need a commissary, which is a "separate facility that is equipped to service the daily needs of a mobile operation," like obtaining fresh water, disposing of wastewater and storing food.

When the closure notice is removed, the Allegheny County Health Department's website will be updated.