Allegheny County expands access to monkeypox vaccine after reporting 8 new cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After Allegheny County's reported monkeypox cases nearly doubled since Friday's update, the health department is expanding access to the vaccine.

The health department said its immunization clinic and four primary care providers are offering the vaccine to those who have been identified as having a high-risk exposure to a person diagnosed with monkeypox, with eligibility determined on a case-by-case basis.

It comes as the health department confirmed 20 cases on Wednesday, up from 12 on Friday.

The vaccine can prevent the disease if given within four days of exposure, said ACHD medical epidemiologist Dr. Kristen Mertz.

The health department said the virus is spread when someone comes in contact with the sores, scabs or body fluids of an infected person. Infections happen through close, intimate situations and touching contaminated materials.

The health department said it's working with the CDC and the state health department to expand eligibility and clinic sites as it gets more vaccines from the federal government.

Some residents have asked if monkeypox will have the same effect on the community as COVID-19, but Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said monkeypox is spread through close contact and is not airborne like COVID-19.

For more information about monkeypox like symptoms and prevention as well as a list of places to get a vaccine in Allegheny County, click here.