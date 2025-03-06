Allegheny County unveils hiring portal for federal workers who lost their jobs

Of course, no one likes losing their job, but according to Allegheny County, there are many of them available, including those who lost their federal employment.

Allegheny County now joins the ranks of the commonwealth and other states who are looking to give those fired workers the opportunity to work for the county.

While the number of federal employees losing their jobs appears to be increasing, Allegheny County Manager John Founier says, "the hiring sound is out."

Now, with that in mind, Allegheny County today unveiled its plan to both give those who lost their jobs a chance to bounce back and bolster the workforce within the county.

"We put up a special portal for federal employees who might be interested in switching their place of employment," he said.

Founier tells KDKA-TV there are well over 1,000 jobs available inside the county, and they pay well.

He said that former or present federal employees are welcome and that they can bring unique experience levels.

"A lot of the federal employees we work with daily are dedicated, passionate, qualified people who are career public servants," Forurnier said.

Jobs include everything from cement finishers to nurses.

For more information on the available jobs and to apply, you can do so at this link.