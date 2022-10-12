Proposed Allegheny County budget has no tax increase

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County residents won't see a tax increase next year under County Executive Rich Fitzgerald's proposed budget.

Fitzgerald gave County Council his budget plans for next year on Tuesday night.

"I'm very proud of the fact that we have continued to hold the line on property taxes again this budget year," said Fitzgerald in a statement. "This budget proposal contains no increase for inflation, even as inflation rates are over eight percent."

The $1.02 billion operating budget calls for a 2.9% increase from last year, which the county said reflects the average of expected personnel increases. The budget also proposes no increase in the property tax millage rate for the 21st time in 22 years.

The proposed $84.4 million capital budget includes 53 different infrastructure and capital improvement projects, including funding for the bridge program.

"We have continued to invest in infrastructure and quality of life improvements in our county and remain grateful to the federal government for its support through the America Rescue Plan," Fitzgerald said. "Because of the efforts by the Biden administration and our delegation in DC, we have been able to continue moving the county forward in a fiscally responsible way."

County Council will hold hearings on the proposed capital and operating budgets in the coming weeks. Council is required to adopt balanced budgets 25 days before the end of the fiscal year.