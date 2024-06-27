Allegheny County demonstration offers 4th of July celebrators ways to stay safe when setting off fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's finally summer, a time for fireworks, BBQs, and fire pits, but these seasonal activities can quickly turn dangerous. Experts want you to be safe, so they hosted a demonstration Thursday at the Allegheny County Fire and Police Training Center in McCandless to show you what not to do.

'Tis the season of fireworks, and unfortunately, trips to the hospital.

UPMC Mercy Burn Center Medical Director Dr. Jenny Ziembicki said they see the most burn injuries during the month of July.

"They've been fairly steady over the past several years, but they're also not significantly decreasing," Ziembicki said.

They can be devastating.

"They are often in areas of functions, so injuries to the face, the eyes, the mouth, the hands, are very life-changing injuries," Ziembicki said.

However, she and others want to change this, by telling you how to be safe, and showing you how quickly things can go wrong.

Allegheny County first responders demonstrated the dangers of having fireworks in your hands, by setting off illegal fireworks in a mannequin's hand, in a watermelon, and with a jug of water.

They also lit up certain fabrics of clothing with sparklers. All cotton clothing is best.

The crews showed why you shouldn't put a grill too close to a home, especially one that hasn't been maintained with a cracked hose. This can easily cause a fire that can rapidly spread to the siding.

County police bomb technician Monique Jones said taking the time to care and clean your BBQ and fire pit can make all the difference from lighting your house on fire.

"A lot of people don't check their hoses before they start things or they don't check all the regular updates to make sure there's no holes or nothing like that in there," Jones said.

They're steps you can take, so you can protect your family and still have fun.

"Every year, we still get people being rushed to the hospital because they still think, 'Oh, it won't happen to me,' or 'Oh, I'll be careful,' and 'Oh, if I can outrun this,' and no you can't," Jones said.

If you are burned, doctors say to immediately rinse with cool water and don't use ice.