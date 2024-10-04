Watch CBS News
Allegheny County CYS caseworker facing several charges for inappropriate relationship with client

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A caseworker with the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth, and Family is being accused of sexually assaulting an underage client. 

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, Britta Emberg is accused of having a romantic and sexual relationship with her client when the child was between the ages of 14 and 16 years old. 

The victim told police that the two were in what she described as a serious relationship over a year and a half time period. During that time, the two would spend a lot of time together and would communicate multiple times a day over text message including numerous messages making plans and arrangements for Emberg to pick her up from her home or from school. 

In those text messages, Emberg would acknowledge that their relationship had to be kept a secret due to their difference in ages. They would also discuss eventually getting married and eventually having children together. 

Emberg is now facing multiple charges including sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and endangering the welfare of children.  

