Allegheny County Councilman Tom Duerr introduces abortion access legislation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County Councilman introduced legislation to protect abortion access in the county.

Councilman Tom Duerr introduced the bill on Tuesday.

Should the state enact measures limiting abortion, Councilman Duerr introduced two bills that would protect access to abortion in Allegheny County.

One bill would protect the ability to get an abortion in the first and second trimesters and in the third only if the mental and physical health of the pregnant person is in danger.

The second bill would direct county employees, including police, to deprioritize the enforcement of laws criminalizing abortion.

Meanwhile, on City Council, Bobby Wilson also planned to introduce legislation that would protect abortion in the City of Pittsburgh.