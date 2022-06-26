Pittsburgh city councilman to intoduce bills to protect abortion access in the city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson is expected to introduce three bills next week that would protect abortion access in Pittsburgh should the state implement a ban.

The first bill would instruct the city's police bureau and other law enforcement agencies to deprioritize enforcement of any abortion-related crime.

The second bill would regulate deceptive advertising by crisis pregnancy centers in the city.

Lastly, the third would attempt to shield abortion providers in the city from investigations for prosecutions for providing legal abortion care.

Councilman Wilson said he's introducing the bills because he believes in a constitutional right to reproductive freedom.