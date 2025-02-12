Allegheny County confirms appointment of new at-large Republican to fill vacant seat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Council has confirmed the appointment of a new at-large Republican.

Mike Embrescia will fill the seat that was vacated by Sam DeMarco. DeMarco stepped down from council in January to become U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick's southwestern Pennsylvania regional director.

In a news release, council described Embrescia as "a seasoned executive with a distinguished career in technology and commercial real estate." Embrescia, who is the chief development officer at Carnegie Robotics, lives in Mt. Lebanon with his wife Jessica and their two young daughters.

"I am honored to be appointed to Allegheny County Council and am committed to serving the residents of Allegheny County. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to Council, and working collaboratively to make our community stronger," Embrescia said in a news release.

He told council that he would bring his knowledge of real estate development, business creation and company management to the job as well as energy and enthusiasm.

Embrescia lost an election for the District 5 seat in 2023 but still continued "his positive stewardship in the community," council said.

Council President Pat Catena welcomed Embrescia, saying, "Mike's passion and dedication to improving our community are evident, and I look forward to working with him to achieve our shared goals. His diverse experience and collaborative approach will be invaluable to the council."