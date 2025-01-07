Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco resigns to work for Sen. Dave McCormick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco is stepping down to work for Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick.

DeMarco was elected in 2015 and chairs the Republican Caucus of Allegheny County Council and the Republican Committee of Allegheny County. He told KDKA-TV that he's leaving to work as McCormick's southwestern Pennsylvania regional director.

According to Allegheny County's charter, if a county council seat becomes vacant, council will appoint an interim member with the same political affiliation within 30 days. The interim member will hold the seat until the next municipal election.

Sen. Dave McCormick announces regional offices

McCormick on Tuesday announced that he's opening seven regional offices across the state by the end of next week.

"I was elected to deliver change for each and every Pennsylvanian, and I am thrilled to hit the ground running by opening every Pennsylvania office within my first two weeks as Senator," McCormick said in a press release.

His Pittsburgh office will be located at 310 Grant Street, Suite 2415. It'll open on Jan. 8, operating from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The phone number is 412-356-7127.

McCormick says he'll determine if more locations are needed in the future.

"By quickly opening these regional offices at the outset of my term, we are demonstrating to Pennsylvanians that my team and I are here to serve them and be responsive to their needs," he said.

In November's election, McCormick defeated Democrat incumbent Bob Casey, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.