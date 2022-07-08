Allegheny County reports over 700 fatal overdoses in 2021

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County reported more than 700 people died from overdoses in 2021.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Willaims released the finalized numbers Friday, reporting a 5% increase from last year. Williams said 719 people died of accidental overdoses, compared to 689 in 2020, 564 in 2019 and 492 in 2018.

Overdose deaths made up a quarter of all deaths under the jurisdiction of the medical examiner's office, the county said.

The "vast majority" of overdose deaths, 80%, were deaths with more than one drug present, with fentanyl and cocaine the most common, the county said in a news release.

Caucasian males are still the most common demographic group, but the county said Black residents are disproportionately affected by fatal overdoses, dying at double the rate of white residents.

Three people younger than 14 died in 2021. The county said the 35-44 age group reported the most deaths.

"We know that since 1999, overdose deaths nationwide involving opioids and synthetic opioids have increased by more than eight times and that more than 107,000 deaths were reported in the United States last year alone," said Williams.

Williams said neighboring counties are grappling with the same challenges.

"With data on who is most impacted, where those individuals live and what they're using, our fellow departments have the information they need to more directly target services and treatment," Williams said.

Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the department will launch a multimedia marketing initiative that will run through August with the goal of increasing public awareness and education.

The Department of Human Services said if you or someone you know needs information, support or help, call 412-325-7550 or PA Get Help Now at 1-800-662-HELP. Residents can also go to Pathway to Care and Recovery at 326 Third Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.