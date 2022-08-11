Watch CBS News
Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Deputies apprehend wanted fugitive at Ross Park Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man who was wanted for multiple warrants has been apprehended by Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies.

25-year-old Dejon Fuller was taken into custody at Ross Park Mall in Ross Township.

He was apprehended after being spotted while shopping at the mall by an off-duty deputy sheriff. 

Fuller was wanted for firearms violations, theft, and assault -- as well as for fleeing law enforcement over the past several months.

The Sheriff's Office says that Fuller was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he is being held on numerous bench warrants in  addition to new charges from multiple municipalities.

