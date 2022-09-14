Allegheny Co. Police investigating shooting in Turtle Creek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Turtle Creek.

Investigators spent a number of hours overnight assessing the scene along Airbrake Avenue as they worked to figure out what unfolded.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

At this time, details surrounding the incident are limited.

Turtle Creek Police officers and Allegheny County crime scene investigators spent hours overnight surrounding the STORExpress Self Storage.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed around a dozen evidence markers as police surveyed the area.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was transported from the scene by medics.

