Allegheny Co. Police investigating shooting in Turtle Creek

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Turtle Creek.

Investigators spent a number of hours overnight assessing the scene along Airbrake Avenue as they worked to figure out what unfolded.

At this time, details surrounding the incident are limited.

Turtle Creek Police officers and Allegheny County crime scene investigators spent hours overnight surrounding the STORExpress Self Storage.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed around a dozen evidence markers as police surveyed the area.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that no one was transported from the scene by medics.

Stay with KDKA for the latest as we work to learn more about what occurred overnight.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 4:56 AM

