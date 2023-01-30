Alleged gunman takes stand during Caitlyn Kaufman trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of two men accused in the shooting death of a Butler County native in 2020 took the stand over the weekend and defended himself during the murder trial.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing Caitlyn Kaufman in Nashville.

Testimonies continued as the trial prepares to head into its seventh day.

Several witnesses, detectives, and the alleged gunman took the stand as prosecutors and the defense work to piece together exactly what happened on December 3, 2020.

It was then that police say Butler native and 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work as an ICU nurse when a gunman shot and killed her on the highway in an alleged road rage incident.

The alleged shooter, Devaunte Hill, took the stand Saturday in his own defense, breaking down his memory of the shooting.

Investigators say text messages from several phones, pictures, and videos helped police piece together what happened, including placing Hill and Cowan at the scene of the crime when it happened and what they did afterward, based on internet searches.

According to WTVF, Cowan waived his right to testify in court.

If convicted, both men face life in prison.

The trial will continue on Monday at 9 a.m.