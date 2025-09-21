Vigil takes place for 18-year-old Aliquippa high school student shot and killed by ATF agent

Aliquippa community comes together to remember 18-year-old shot and killed by ATF agent

The Aliquippa community both honored the life of 18-year-old Kendric Curtis and called for accountability and transparency during a vigil on Sunday.

An ATF agent shot and killed the Aliquippa High School student on Thursday after state police say Curtis shot at an officer in Aliquippa's Linmar Terrace neighborhood.

The emotional vigil featured Curtis' sisters and girlfriend.

"When I heard what happened, it felt like it ripped my heart out, and it took a part of my soul," Curtis' girlfriend said. "I just want answers for my boyfriend."

While the event focused heavily on Curtis's life, the bubbling anger in the community was also present.

Pennsylvania State Police say officers ahead of the shooting tried to make contact with Curtis before he ran away and shot at them. The ATF and FBI were working on a joint investigation when the shooting took place.

His sisters said their brother was being painted in a bad light, calling him a "good person" who "everyone loved."

"I feel like my son was targeted and wrongfully killed by the police," Curtis' father wrote in a letter that was read aloud at the vigil. "I don't know what happened, but I know my son is not here to share his side of the story."

Neighbors told KDKA-TV on the night of the shooting that the ATF agent, whom they believed had shot Curtis, was in plain clothes.

Community leaders have asked for patience as more information comes out. Skeptical community members, some of whom don't believe law enforcement's version of what happened, want more information now.

"We demand an answer why, we demand that answer why. Give us that answer," said organizer George Powell. "Give us those cameras, give us that man in handcuffs who took that little kid's life. It's been three days and we've heard nothing."

Neighbors hoped to change more than just a narrative about Curtis.

"We have to stand up and show everyone that Aliquippa is not just about guns, drugs, death, murder, football, [or] sports," said one of the speakers. "We got young men growing up and dying daily, and we're going to stand up."