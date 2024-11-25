Aliquippa police trying to put a stop to string of suspicious fires

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to stop suspicious fires around Aliquippa.

Aliquippa police Chief John Lane told KDKA-TV that he believes there are at least half a dozen suspicious fires that started a year ago.

When asked if he thinks the same suspect is tied to all of them, he said that's a "good possibility" that needs to be proved.

Another woman told KDKA-TV that the more accurate number of fires is about a dozen.

"I talk to people and everybody is afraid. People know things, but they are afraid to talk because who knows who is next?" a woman who did not want to be identified told KDKA-TV.

This woman believes someone intentionally set her husband's former West Aliquippa circuit board business on fire on Nov. 14. That same person is responsible for a rash of suspicious fires in the area, she added.

She says it cost them tens of thousands of dollars.

"We were told there were 13 buildings before ours that had been set on fire. A lot of them were vacant, and from what I understand, since ours, there have been four more buildings, including an apartment and a row house or something like that."

Two days before the fire, she believed the same person who set the fire broke in, was living there, and stealing large items.

She claims the police told her they knew the person well, but couldn't do anything then.

"A police officer said we need proof. I can't provide the proof. They need to do some investigation."

She called the fire chief to try to get answers.

"He was upset. (The fire chief) had a discussion with the police and the city manager because they are fighting these fires. The night of our building burning down, I think there were seven departments called."

All she wants is an arson investigation.

"Extremely frustrated. We've lost a lot, but we are not going to be compensated for it."

Chief John Lane says he's aware of half a dozen fires.

"We want to assure the community that significant actions are being taken to enhance and prevent future occurrences. We understand the anxiety these incidents have caused within our community, and we are dedicated to ensuring the safety of all residents," Chief Lane said in a statement.

Aliquippa's fire chief tells KDKA-TV that the fires are under investigation.